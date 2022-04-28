MANILA - The alleged hackers who were arrested for the Smartmatic data breach had data on polling precincts nationwide, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center said Thursday.

The suspects gave CICC IT operatives access to data including "codes and numbers" of voter precincts, according to its executive director Undersecretary Cezar Mancao.

Authorities earlier denied that the hacker group XSOX acquired any data related to the 2022 elections.

"Earlier I've said it's coming from my IT operative, I have not seen it myself. I still have to verify it again. Surely I can tell that I've seen in the evidence shown to me previously that this group have given our IT operatives the data for voting precincts all over the country, cluster precincts, their codes, their numbers," Mancao told ANC's Headstart.

The suspects were identified as Joel Ilagan, Adrian de Jesus Martines, and Jeffrey Cruz Limpiado, the mastermind, according to Mancao.

The group could not have had access to the Comelec automated election system, Mancao said.

"They guaranteed (politicians) a sure win but again this is just a ploy to scam these candidates. Truly, it's Comelec who’ll be handling the elections and the automated software will still undergo a lot of security checks and a lot of firewalls. Systems have been changed since the previous elections," he said.

The group has also hacked the websites of NAPOCOR (National Power Cooperation) and the Department of Science and Technology as well as private retailers, Mancao added.