Navotas lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 in antigen test

MANILA— Navotas Rep. John Rey Tiangco on Tuesday disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test, adding he was scheduled for the more accurate RT-PCR test Wednesday.

"Para po sa inyong kaalaman, base sa antigen test ko ngayong gabi, ako ay nag-positibo sa COVID-19. Bukas po ay magpapa-RT-PCR test po ako," Tiangco posted on his Facebook page.

Tiangco said "he is doing fine" as he urged those he was in close contact with to get themselves tested.

"Mabuti naman po ang aking pakiramdam at kasalukuyan po akong naka-quarantine," the solon added.

Tiangco has yet to respond to ABS-CBN’s question on the result of his RT-PCR test, regarded as the most accurate COVID-19 test, to confirm his diagnosis.

Antigen tests are said to be less accurate but are more useful at checking for current infection than rapid antibody tests. They are also cheaper and quicker to use than PCR tests.

The Philippines' pandemic response task force earlier has started rolling out 30,000 rapid antigen tests daily to quickly identify and isolate infected persons.

Antigen tests in NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Bulacan) will be limited to patients and health care workers in hospitals, and in barangays with a high prevalence of infections.

Aside from Tiangco, Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, Anak Kalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, and Negros Oriental Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong have all tested positive for COVID-19 this year.

Last year, Representatives Bernardita Ramos of Sorsogon and Francisco Datol of Senior Citizens Party-List died of complications due to COVID-19.

