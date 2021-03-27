Batangas lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Batangas 2nd District Rep. Raneo Abu has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on his Facebook page, Abu said that his March 25 swab test showed a positive result the next day.

"Sa parehas namang araw ay agad akong nagtungo sa isang isolation facility upang magpagaling kahit ako ay asymptomatic. Ito ay aking ginawa bilang pagtalima sa ipinatutupad na regulasyon ng IATF at ng Department of Health (DOH),” he said.

(That same day, I immediately went to an isolation facility to recuperate even though I am asymptomatic. I did this to follow IATF and DOH regulations.)

He also said that while he tested positive, his daughter Dr. Reina Abu got a negative result.

Abu's Facebook post was confirmed by his congressional office.

Abu is the 4th congressman to publicly disclose testing positive for COVID-19 this year, after House Majority Leader Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, Anak Kalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor and Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong.

Last year, Representatives Bernardita Ramos of Sorosogon and Francisco Datol of Senior Citizens Party List died of complications due to COVID-19.