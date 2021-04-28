Metro Manila mayors back MECQ Flex, want shorter curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Residents prepare after the city government ordered a 4-day lockdown, starting March 11, in Barangay 351, Sta, Cruz, Manila City on March 10, 2021 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the community. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have agreed to implement a "flexible modified enhanced community quarantine" (MECQ Flex) after April 30 and adjust curfew hours to "give a breathing spell" for businesses, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said Wednesday.

Under the "MECQ Flex," curfew hours would be adjusted to 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Abalos told ANC's Headstart.

"If you go to the mall, sarado ka na siguro around 6 o 7 [p.m.]. At least with 10 p.m., ang operating hours nila maski hanggang 8-9," he said.

(If you go to the mall, you have to close around 6 or 7 p.m. At least with 10 p.m., operating hours can be extended until 8 or 9 p.m.)

"It will give a breathing spell sa mga negosyo (for businesses)," he said.

Under the "MECQ Flex," local governments would find a "middle ground" to " have the same ECQ but [with] more businesses and more activities," Abalos said.

"You still maintain border control. You maintain the mobility of the people," he said.

"Kasi if it's automatically GCQ, labas pasok na agad e," he said, referring to the travel of people in and out of the capital region.

(If we automatically implement GCQ, they would just go in and out of the cities.)

Metro Manila mayors are still waiting for the Department of Trade and Industry's list of businesses and activities that may be allowed under the new quarantine policy, Abalos said.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed a lockdown in the capital region and nearby areas after a spike in new COVID-19 cases was seen a year after the pandemic began.