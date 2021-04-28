Kasunduan para sa vaccination site, mobile hospital sa ilang Manila tourism spots pirmado na



MANILA - Nagkasa ng kasunduan ang Department of Tourism at ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila nitong Miyerkoles para sa pagpapatayo ng mobile field hospital at drive-thru vaccination site sa ilang tourist spots sa siyudad gaya ng Rizal Park at Quirino Grandstand nitong Miyerkoles.

Pinangunahan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila at ng DOT attached office na National Parks Development Committee ang kasunduan. Pinirmahan ang kasunduan sa pamamagitan ng isang virtual event na dinaluhan ni Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, at NPDC Executive Director Cecille Lorenzana-Romero.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Department of Tourism na ipapatayo ang Manila Mega Field Hospital sa Burnham Green, na nasa silangang bahagi ng parke.

Aayudahan umano nito ang kapasidad ng mga ospital para sa mga moderate hanggang seryosong kaso ng COVID-19.

Nasa 336 hospital beds ang ilalagay, pero maaari rin anila itong ma-expand kung kinakailangan.

Ayon kay DOT chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, kailangang ma-repurpose sa ngayon ang mga tourism site para mapabuti ang COVID-19 response ng bansa.

“We welcome the repurposing of more tourism sites into medical facilities that will help us get through this public health crisis. I hope that this collaboration between different national agencies and the Manila LGU will inspire other LGUs around the country to work with the national government in developing innovative solutions that will bring about a swift end of this pandemic, and allow us to embark on the road to recovery,” ani Puyat.

Kasama sa kasunduan ang pagpapatayo ng drive-thru na vaccination sa parade grounds ng Quirino Grandstand.

Kaya umano ditong bakunahan ang aabot sa 450 katao kada araw.

"Both the mobile field hospital and drive-thru vaccination site will be open to all, regardless of whether you are a resident and non-resident of Manila. These two endeavors will contribute significantly to scaling up the nation’s COVID-19 response in light of the current surge in cases and the anticipated arrival of more vaccines,” ani Puyat.

Matatandaan na dati nang ginamit na COVID-19 testing facility ang Quirino Grandstand para mapalakas ang testing capacity sa harap ng pandemya.

Layong kumpletuhin sa loob ng dalawang buwan ang mga proyekto.

