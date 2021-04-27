Filipina scientist knighted in Netherlands for agriculture, relations work

Photo from Embassy of the Netherlands in the Philippines

MANILA — A Filipina scientist was bestowed knighthood by the Netherlands for her work in agriculture and promoting relations there.

Dr. Mary Ann Pelagio Sayoc received the Order of Orange-Nassau and was recognized by Ambassador Saskia de Lang for her efforts.

“The Philippines and The Netherlands have developed strong ties in the agri-food sector in the areas of trade, investments, agricultural technology, and knowledge transfer,” the embassy said in a statement.

“I am very proud to announce that it has pleased His Majesty King Willem Alexander to award a Knighthood on a leading personality of the Dutch Filipino community. It is a recognition of exceptional merit to The Netherlands.”

Sayoc serves as the public affairs lead for the East-West Seed Group and head of the Philippine-Dutch Fellows Network, Inc.

She is also a board member Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. since 2014, together with a number of Dutch-Filipino companies.

“Prior to her move to the seed industry in 1998, Dr. Sayoc was involved with the International Training Center on Pig Husbandry (ITCPH), an institution created by The Netherlands government through Barneveld College and the Philippine government through the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI),” the embassy said.

The Order of Orange-Nassau is awarded to individuals for longstanding meritorious service to society, it added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: