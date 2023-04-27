Chinese bulk carrier M/V Zhe Hai 168 ran aground off Guiuan, Eastern Samar on April 18, 2023, but no damage or casualties were reported following the incident. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday said a Chinese merchant ship ran aground off the coast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, with authorities preparing to salvage the vessel.

In a Facebook post, PCG said all 20 Chinese crew members of the ship were safe, and no oil spill was expected following the incident.

The Chinese crew also confirmed that the vessel did not suffer any leak or damage after it ran aground.

The Chinese bulk carrier, identified as M/V Zhe Hai 168, was transporting nickel ore from Homonhon Island, Eastern Samar to Caofeidian District in China when it accidentally ran aground on the evening of April 18, PCG said.

Officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the local government of Eastern Samar inspected the ship the following day. A marine casualty investigation was also launched soon after.

As of writing, the PCG said it was waiting for a team from Singapore to arrive and conduct the salvaging of the vessel. The team will temporarily transfer the cargo to a barge and pull out the ship.

"The Coast Guard Sub-Station Guiuan will supervise the salvage operations and ensure no spillage will occur by installing oil spill booms," the PCG added.

DENR divers are also set to evaluate the condition of the corals at the marine protected area near the site where the ship ran aground to check for possible damage claims.