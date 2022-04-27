Halalan 2022 Senatorial candidate Elmer Labog. Photo courtesy of Elmer Labog

MANILA - Senatorial aspirant and labor leader Elmer "Bong," Labog said Wednesday he would like to represent workers should he be elected.

Labog, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno, said among his priority measures is the amendment of Republic Act 6727 which provides for regionalization of the minimum wage.

"I don't think it’s just that we have a regionalized wage system, the cost of living as well as inflation rate is even much higher in other provinces... In the rural areas there's not much purchasing capacity," he told ANC's Headstart.

"One of the priority bills I would pass is earmark funds for agriculture, modernize agriculture, distribute lands to those who are landless and have a base for the proliferation in the countryside not like what’s happening now where the concentration of industries are just in city centers."

The labor leader added that the ownership of petroleum and power "should be brought back to public ownership and not privatized."

Labog, the youngest KMU chairperson, said he chose to work for the labor sector and leave behind a "good salary" in 1982, during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"At the time there was this massive arrests of leaders and organizers of the labor movement that was August 10 in 1982 and I would have to decide whether to continue my good work and good earnings with World Bank or accept the invitation and I opted for the 2nd offer, to be an organizer," he said.

"I think it's the sincerity of the lower echelon of society. Anything they have would be offered to you...I enjoyed my work. I’ve been around working for workers, I've had the chance to go around rural areas as well as urban poor community in Metro Manila. I think there's no exchange for money with the dedication of the masses."

Labog, who was arrested during martial law, said the public has to dispute the narrative of Marcos' son and namesake who's running for president.

"The conditions then were not that good, I’m witness to that because we had lower wages and many people were rounded up," he said.

"I think we’re gaining ground and I think that many youngsters are joining the Leni-Kiko tandem is a clear manifestation that a big segment of the youth is learning the experiences we've had during the Martial Law days."