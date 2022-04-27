

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a measure creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshalls that would protect members and personnel of the judiciary, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11691 aiming to also uphold the independence of the judiciary guaranteed by the Constitution, the law read.

The judiciary marshal's office, acting Palace spokesman Martin Andanar noted, will be under the control and supervision of the Supreme Court through the Court Administrator.

"The Office of the Judiciary Marshals shall be primarily responsible for the security, safety and protection of the members, officials, personnel and property of the judiciary, including the integrity of the courts and its proceedings," Andanar said in a Palace press briefing.

Judiciary marshals will create threat assessment and launch investigations on crimes committed against judiciary officials, their family members, and court properties.

The office will also have authority to investigate graft and corruption allegations if members of judiciary are involved. It can arrest, conduct search raids, and confiscate properties.

It will be led by a Chief Marshal who will be appointed by the Supreme Court en banc.

The marshals will also "assist in the management and disposal of assets seized, frozen or forfeited by courts, and deposit collected money" to the National Treasury in accordance to the court's order.

Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa earlier expressed concern on the marshals' investigative powers, saying these usually belong to the police and the National Bureau of Investigation, which are both under the executive branch.

He had cited a possible conflict on “who owns the crime scene” in a scenario where a judge is killed in an ambush and the judiciary marshals, PNP, and NBI all come in to probe the incident.

The Supreme Court had asked for the creation of the judiciary marshals, explaining that the executive and legislative departments have their respective security entities.

— with a report from Robert Mano and Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

