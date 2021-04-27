DepEd eyes August 23 school opening: exec

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Education is planning to open the next school year on August 23, shortening students' break to 6 weeks from the usual 2 months, an official said Tuesday.

"Ang napag-usapan natin ay July 10 matatapos at kung hindi mabago, August 23 magbubukas [ang next school year]. So halos 6 na linggo 'yong break sa pagitan ng 2 school year," Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in an interview.

(What we talked about is to open the next school year on August 23 if the current school year ends by July 10. So there's a 6-week break in between school years.)

"Parang 2 weeks lang naman shorter [sa] dating 2 months kasi pandemya naman. Sana hindi na siya mahirap para sa marami," he added.

(It's 2 weeks shorter from the 2-month break because there's a pandemic. Hopefully it won't be difficult for many.)

San Antonio said the department was also preparing for an "ideal scenario" next school year, where limited in-person classes would complement distance learning modalities.

"Iyong ideal scenario namin, papayagan na ang mga bata na magpunta sa school, kahit paminsan-minsan. May pinaghahandaan din kaming stratehiya para diyan," he said.

(Our ideal scenario is children would be allowed to go to school every once in a while. We are preparing strategies for that.)

The education official also assured the public that the DepEd would be more "responsive" should learning continue through completely remote means next school year.

"At least iyong mga mali-maling learning resources, naayos na natin. Iyong mga learning resources, nandiyan na so hindi na kasing hirap," San Antonio said.

(At least we've corrected our learning resources that contain errors. The learning resources are already there so it won't be difficult.)

"Dahil may karanasan na rin sa pagsasagawa nito (distance learning) ngayong pasukan, makakagawa na rin ang mga kasamang guro natin at mga principal ng mas mainam na paraan para ang mga bata ay hindi masyadong mahirapan," he said.

(Because our fellow teachers and principals have experience with distance learning, they will be able to find ways for children to not have a hard time.)

Classes in Philippine schools usually start in June but it was moved to October 5 last year to give more time for the country's education system to shift to distance learning, which was implemented after in-person classes were banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School Year 2020 to 2021 was supposed to end on June 11, 2021 but it was moved to July 10 to address learning gaps.

A new law signed by President Duterte last year allows the chief executive to adjust the opening of classes during a state of emergency or calamity.

