Smoke rises above buildings during ongoing skirmish between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, April 18, 2023. A power struggle erupted April 15 between the Sudanese army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in at least 200 deaths according to doctors' association in Sudan. The RSF on April 18 said it approved a 24-hour ceasefire to allow evacuation of the wounded, however the Sudanese army did not confirm the deal. EPA-EFE/Stringer

MANILA — The Philippine government has sufficient funds to repatriate and assist Filipinos caught in the conflict in Sudan, a senator said Wednesday.

According to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate ways and means committee, there are around P3 billion in funds that the government can use for repatriation efforts.

"I don't think funds will be the issue. The issue here is the safety of our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) moving from Sudan to Cairo and also reaching out to them because I understand that telecommunications is also quite a challenge in that area," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Gatchalian earlier issued a call to Filipinos in Sudan to contact the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt for their immediate repatriation.

"For now, the P3 billion I think is enough. If need be, we can issue a supplemental budget or we can tap into other budgets. The President also has a fund that he can tap; for example, the calamity fund or the other discretionary fund that the President has in order to supplement it," he said.

The Philippine government has vowed to provide financial aid to all Filipinos fleeing conflict-hit Sudan.

Before flying to Cairo to oversee operations there, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said Tuesday each Filipino evacuated from Sudan would receive $200.

At least 50 Filipinos have been rescued from Africa's third largest country.

So far, some 725 Filipinos in Sudan have contacted the Philippine Embassy in Cairo.

Sudan is one of the world's poorest countries, with a history of military coups.

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies, and many are now grappling with acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse