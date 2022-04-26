MANILA — The Facebook account of Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson and chief of staff of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has been suspended.
Rodriguez claimed "FB/Meta suspended my account because I am for Bongbong Marcos." Meta is Facebook's parent company.
Based on screenshots provided by Rodriguez, Facebook said his "account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Standards."
Facebook says that Rodriguez has 30 days to disagree with its decision.
"If you think we suspended your account by mistake, we can take you through a few steps to disagree with the decision," it said.
Rodriguez said the suspension of his account is "censorship of the highest degree and interference on a sovereign act."
ABS-CBN News is reaching out to Facebook for comment.
More details to follow.