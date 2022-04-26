

MANILA — The Facebook account of Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson and chief of staff of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has been suspended.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Rodriguez says, "FB/Meta suspended my account because I am for Bongbong Marcos."



He adds, "This is censorship of the highest degree and interference on a sovereign act." — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 26, 2022

Rodriguez claimed "FB/Meta suspended my account because I am for Bongbong Marcos." Meta is Facebook's parent company.

Based on screenshots provided by Rodriguez, Facebook said his "account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Standards."

Facebook says that Rodriguez has 30 days to disagree with its decision.

"If you think we suspended your account by mistake, we can take you through a few steps to disagree with the decision," it said.

Rodriguez said the suspension of his account is "censorship of the highest degree and interference on a sovereign act."

ABS-CBN News is reaching out to Facebook for comment.

More details to follow.