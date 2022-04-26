Home  >  News

Facebook restores Marcos spokesperson's Facebook account

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2022 09:47 PM

MANILA - Facebook has restored the account of Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson and chief of staff of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., which has been suspended on Monday.

According to a Meta spokesperson, Rodriguez's account was "mistakenly restricted for reasons unrelated to any posted content."

Some Facebook accounts have been restricted due to identity concerns.

Following the restoration of his account, Rodriguez thanked those who stood with him for "freedom of expression."

Rodriguez earlier claimed his Facebook account has been suspended because he "is for Bongbong Marcos."

