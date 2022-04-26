10-storey fully airconditioned public school to open in Tondo in 2023

Perspective of the new building of Rosauro Almario Elementary School, which is set to be completed in 2023. Photo from Isko Moreno Domagoso's Facebook page

MANILA - The local government of Manila is set to open a 10-story, fully air-conditioned public school in Tondo next year, local government officials said Tuesday.

The new Rosauro Almario Elementary School is set to have 227 classrooms, 12 offices, 8 elevators, 2 basketball courts, a library, an auditorium and a gymnasium, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said in a Facebook post.

"As of March 31, 2022: 30 percent complete na po ang construction," Domagoso said.

The Rosauro Almario Elementary School is where Domagoso, who was born and raised in Tondo, graduated from primary education.

"Naalala ko po dati nag-aambagan pa ang mga magulang para makabili ng electric fan at pintura para sa mga classroom namin," he said.

"Mapaglaro talaga ang tadhana. Ngayon naging instrumento pa ako para mapaganda ang aking sintang paaralan na humubog sa aking kalinangan at pagkatao," he said.

(I remember that parents used to chip in to buy electric fans and paint for our classrooms. Destiny is really playful. Now, I am an instrument to improve my beloved alma mater which helped form my knowledge and values as a person.)

Construction work is expected to be completed in July 2023, Manila City Engineer Armand Andres told ABS-CBN News.

The new multi-storey public school is part of Domagoso's efforts to give the capital city a facelift.

Other physical improvements he pushed in the city include the rehabilitation of the decades-old Manila Zoo and the Arroceros Forest Park, as well as the opening of the City Hall's clock tower as a tourist spot.

The Manila City Council earlier passed a resolution allowing Domagoso to negotiate deals with Elon Musk's StarLink, to provide satellite-based internet services in the capital.