Duque favors MECQ extension in Metro Manila, nearby provinces

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is favoring an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region Plus bubble, saying many hospitals remain under critical risk classification due to the influx of COVID-19 patients.

"Kung titingnan natin ang datos, tingin ko talagang kinkailangan ipagpatuloy ang MECQ for another week or two dahil nga 'yung ating health system capacity hindi masyadong nag-i-improve pa sa ngayon," he said in an interview on Teleradyo.

The health secretary warned that COVID-19 infections could increase if quarantine classifications are eased.

"Ipagpatuloy muna natin ang MECQ para kitang-kita o malaki ang pagbaba ng mga bagong kaso at magkaroon ng reversal ng trend," he added.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally neared 1 million as it confirmed 8,162 new cases of the disease on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 997,523.

The country is expected to breach the 1-million mark in terms of total COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 20,509 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 903,665.