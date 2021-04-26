Officials told to be 'more careful,' as lawmakers mull defunding red-tagger NTF-ELCAC

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday reminded government officials to be "more careful" with their public pronouncements, after some lawmakers eyed defunding an anti-communist task force over its supposed red-tagging of community pantries.

Some senators and House leaders threatened to defund the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) after its spokesperson Lt. General Antonio Parlade Jr. linked the community pantries to the communist movement, and likened one organizer to Satan.

"Ang ating pakiusap po ay alam naman po natin ang polisiya natin. Wini-welcomenatin itong bayanihan ng community pantries," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Hinihingi natin sa lahat ng opisyales, maging mas maingat at maging mas, ang how should I put it, mas malalim sa kanilang mga sinasabi. Kailangan mas malalim ang kanilang pang-unawa," he said in a press briefing.

(Our request is know our policy. We welcome these community pantries. We are asking all officials, be more careful and–how should I put it–be deeper in what they say. They should deepen their understanding.)

NTF-ELCAC vice chair National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr has ordered Parlade and Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, another spokesperson of the task force, to refrain from commenting on the community pantries.

Malacañang earlier rejected what it said were "unjustified" calls to defund the task force.

"Tingin ko naman po alam ng ating mga mambabatas na ang programa, may ibang rationale kaysa doon sa tumatayong tagapagsalita," Roque said in Monday's briefing.

(I think our lawmakers know that the program has a different rationale compared to its spokesperson.)

Fear of being linked to the communist movement has forced some community pantries to suspend operations.

Malacañang has denied that the charity movement spread across the country due to government incompetence and lack of government aid.