Tropical storm Bising leaves PH area of responsibility: PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical storm Bising left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's second storm this year was last estimated 1,315 km east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 3 a.m., moving east southeast at 25 km per hour, with maximum winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up to 90 kph, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau warned that moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m) and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m).

Small seacrafts are advised against venturing out over these waters, it said.

Bising (international name: Surigae) has left at least 4 dead and damaged some P222 million in crops and infrastructure during its peak, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier said.

Damage to infrastructure in the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas reached P10.5 million.

It entered the PAR last April 16, but did not make landfall in the country.