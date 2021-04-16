Typhoon Bising rapidly intensifies, may reach peak strength Sunday

MANILA - Typhoon Bising "rapidly" intensified in the past 24 hours and is projected to reach its peak by Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Bising's center was located 790 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour near ther center with 185 kph gusts, while moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

The tropical cyclone is expected to move northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Monday before slowing down and advance more northward until Tuesday evening. According to PAGASA, Bising is expected to reach its peak of 175-195 kph sustained winds by Sunday.

Between Saturday late evening and Sunday late afternoon, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will fall in Eastern Visayas and Camotes Islands, PAGASA said, warning flooding, including flashfloods, and landslides may occur in affected areas.

The weather agency said tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 1 may be hoisted over the rest of Eastern Visayas and portions of Bicol Region due to strong breeze to near gale conditions caused by the typhoon.

According to PAGASA, cyclone winds, of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength, reach up to 500 km from the center of Bising.

"Based on the current forecast scenario, TCWS #2 remains the highest level of wind signal that will be put into effect due to this typhoon. However, in the event of a further westward shift in the track forecast, there is a possibility that some localities will be placed under higher levels of wind signal," the weather bureau said.

Bising is projected to cause rough to very rough seas in the eastern seaboards of Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region. PAGASA warned against venturing in waters off these areas where 2.5 up to 6 meters of sea waves may occur.

As of 11 p.m. the following areas are under TCWS no. 1:

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar

the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Las Navas, Catubig, Laoang, Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig)

the central and southern portions of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Talalora, Daram, Pinabacdao, Zumarraga, Calbiga, San Sebastian, Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, Catbalogan City, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Gandara, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan)

the eastern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Julita, Burauen, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga)

the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Sogod, Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Saint Bernard, Libagon, Liloan, San Ricardo, Pintuyan, San Francisco)

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)

Surigao del Sur

PAGASA cautioned the public over possible damages to structures and agriculture in affected areas during the onslaught of Bising.

