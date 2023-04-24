New Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Major General Benjamin Acorda delivers as speech during change of command ceremonies at Camp Crame police camp in Quezon City on April 24, 2023. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday said he trusts the newly-appointed chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to "calm" the police force as it faced several issues.

Marcos said he chose Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda to head the PNP because "he is well-recognized in the police force."

"Sabi ko siguro siya ang pinakabagay sa ngayon para pakalmahin natin ang sitwasyon ngayon na umiiral sa police," Marcos said in an interview with former Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo and broadcast journalist Nina Corpuz after the PNP's change-of-command ceremony.

"Dahil nga maraming nangyayari sa ating kapulisan, marami tayong tinitingnan... nagkakaproblema tayo kaya’t kailangan na kailangan ay maglagay tayo ‘yung maaasahan natin na commander ay ‘yung ating bagong PNP Chief si Benjie Acorda, [who] is somebody who is well-known to me," he added.

(I said perhaps he is the most suited for the role right now to calm the situation among our police. Because many things are happening, we are having problems, we need a commander we can rely on, and that is our new PNP Chief Benjie Acorda.)

The President said some issues concerning the PNP included the possible pension adjustment among uniformed personnel, as well as allegations that some officers were involved in the illegal drug trade.

"Lahat ‘yan ay sabay-sabay natin ginawa dahil kailangan na talagang ayusin kaya’t sa aking palagay ay very steady naman ito, ang ating bagong PNP Chief," he said.

"Kaya’t makakalma niya ‘yan hangga’t matapos ang trabaho."

(We are addressing all of that and I think our new PNP Cheif is very study. He can calm that down until he steps down.)

Acorda replaces outgoing PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr, who retired on Monday at the age of 56.

Azurin headed the 220,000-strong police force for 9 months, during which the PNP faced allegations that some officers were involved in the cover-up of a P6.7-billion drug bust in Manila last October.

In his speech, Acorda said the PNP would be relentless in its anti-criminality campaign through "sincere police presence."

Before being appointed as PNP chief, Acorda was the deputy director for administration of the Metro Manila police, and held various posts in Ilocos Norte, Palawan and Mimaropa.

Last week, Marcos said the result of the screening on high-ranking police officials possibly linked to the narcotics trade might be released soon.