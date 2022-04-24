Sinabi ng National Capital Region Police Office na nasa 90,000 hanggang 100,000 lamang ang dumalo campaign rally ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa Macapagal Boulevard sa Pasay City nitong Sabado.

Taliwas ito sa sinabi ng organizers ng rally na umabot sa 420,000 ang dumalo sa campaign rally ni Robredo na kasabay rin ng kaniyang kaarawan.

Ayon kay Major General Felipe Natividad, regional director ng NCRPO, hindi umabot sa 420,000 ang dumalo sa rally.

"'Yung estimate as of yesterday, is mga more or less nasa 90 to hundred thousand 'yung nandoon. 'Yun 'yung estimate natin kasi bago naman they coordinated with us. Parang inano na namin 'yung area, y'ung span ng area na kinoordinate nila parang sinubdivide na natin 'yan by square meter 'yung occupied ng tao, tapos we also observe kasi na people go there siguro stay for a while and then they will leave hindi talaga yung consistent na they're staying there," aniya.

- ulat ni Gracie Rutao