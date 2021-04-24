PAGASA: 'Bising' further weakens over Philippine Sea on way out of PH

Bising was bound to further weaken due to "unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions," according to PAGASA. Photo courtesy of PAGASA.

MANILA — Severe Tropical Storm Bising on Saturday morning continued to weaken over the Philippine Sea, as the storm is expected to leave the country in the next several hours, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA forecast the weather disturbance to leave the country's area of responsibility on Sunday morning.

"Bising," which has killed 4 and left millions worth of agricultural damage during its peak, was bound to further weaken due to "unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions," according to the agency.

It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 115 kph. Its gusts had peaked at 240 kph last weekend.

The country's second storm was last spotted 1,005 kms east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, and is moving east southeastward at 15 kph, said PAGASA.

"Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 500 km from the center of the

severe tropical storm," the latest bulletin noted.

All tropical cyclone wind signals across the country have also been lifted by the weather agency.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

PAGASA still warned of moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon in the next 24 hours due to Bising's lingering presence.

"Mariners of small seacraft are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions," the bulletin read.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the cost of damage to agriculture such as rice, corn and high-value crops due to Bising was estimated at P211.6 million.

Damage to infrastructure in the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas also reached P10.5 million.

The Philippines sees around 20 tropical storms annually.

— With a report from Reuters

RELATED VIDEO