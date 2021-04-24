EU says presence of Chinese vessels endanger peace, stability in South China Sea

The European Union (EU) expressed concern over the tension caused by the presence of Chinese vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

"Tensions in the South China Sea, including the recent presence of large Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, endanger peace and stability in the region," the EU said in a recent statement.

It urged to settle the dispute through peaceful means in accordance with the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Union also called to honor the arbitration award in July 2016 which cited that China had violated the Philippines' sovereign rights with respect to its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

"The EU reiterates its strong opposition to any unilateral actions that could undermine regional stability and the international rules-based order. We urge all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, in particular UNCLOS, including its dispute settlement mechanisms. The EU recalls in this regard the Arbitration Award rendered under UNCLOS on 12 July 2016," said the Union.

"The EU supports the ASEAN-led process towards an effective, substantive and legally binding Code of Conduct, which should not prejudice the interests of third parties. The EU urges all parties to pursue sincere efforts towards its finalization."

Tension between China and the Philippines has intensified in recent months after the the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea reported more than 240 Chinese vessels near Whitsun Reef in the disputed South China Sea.

Beijing insisted at the time that these ships were civilian fishing boats taking shelter from bad weather and that they had “no plans” to stay there permanently, but the Philippine government has asked Beijing to withdraw the boats.

Philippine foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin warned that Manila would lodge diplomatic protests every day until “the last one’s gone, like it should be by now if it’s really fishing”.

