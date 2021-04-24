De Lima begins 3-day medical furlough after possible mild stroke

MANILA (UPDATE) — Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday began a 3-day medical furlough at the Manila Doctor's Hospital, allowed to leave detention to get checked following a suspected mild stroke.

De Lima, who faces three drug cases before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court, had complained of headaches and generalized weakness and was recommended for a checkup at a hospital with proper equipment.

She underwent a COVID-19 test, which returned a negative result, before she was brought to hospital, said her chief of staff, lawyer Fhillip Sawali.

Two Muntinlupa courts had allowed her to undergo a checkup at the Manila Doctor's Hospital as she needs an MRI scan and other tests, which the Philippine National Police General Hospital has no capacity to do.

De Lima, a staunch administration critic, has been detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame since February 2017. She denies drug links, saying the allegations are politically motivated.

In a statement, De Lima's camp said the senator sought a medical examination at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital as “the institution already is privy to her medical history, and it is the primary hospital of her other doctors who are consultants there.”

This followed a check by her physician Dr. Meophilia G. Santos-Cao on April 21, where the doctor had an impression that De Lima may have suffered from a mild stroke.

In February, De Lima was confined at the same hospital for 24 hours for a routine medical examination.

