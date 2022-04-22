More sectoral groups support Robredo-Pangilinan run

Cebuanos numbering in the thousands show their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, and their senatorial slate at the Southwestern University, Cebu City, Cebu on Thursday, February 24, 2022. VP Leni Media Handout/File

MANILA – More sectoral representatives are jumping on the campaign of Vice-President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Earlier on Friday, eight transport groups with more than 50,000 members nationwide, mostly drivers and operators, signed a covenant expressing support for Robredo, who they said helped their sector during the hardest days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Mahal na susunod na pangulo, nandito kami para iparamdam sa yo kung gaano ka namin ka-mahal kahit ano pa ang sabihin nila," said Mar Valbuena, president of Manibela group.

Robredo, who rose to national consciousness as the government official who took the bus to Naga City, promised to prioritize the sector once elected as president.

The covenant stated that in exchange for the group's support, Robredo's administration will ensure the welfare and dignity of public transportation drivers.

"Aking commitment nandito kami, kaisa n’yo kami. Kahit di ako pangulo, ginawa ko para maibsan pinagdadaanan n’yo. Makakaasa kayo na poproteksyonan ko kayo hanggang sa abot ng aming makakaya," Robredo said.

More than 1,000 members of the Catholic clergy and prelate also signed a manifesto of support for the Leni-Kiko tandem.

"Ang ating tanging hangarin at ikikilos ay alinsunod nawa sa katotohanan, kabutihan, pagkakaisa, katarungan, kapayapaan, at kaunlaran ng ating bayan," it read.

Robredo and Pangilinan joined a prayer rally at San Pablo Apostol Parish Church and later proceeded to the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila to partake in their iftar, or the meal that breaks the Ramadan fast at sunset.

The tandem, who have been outnumbered by their closest rivals – the UniTeam of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio – in terms of political endorsements, have maintained that the people, not the politicians, will lead them to victory.

