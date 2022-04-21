Ordinary folk raise the hands of Vice President Leni Ropbredo in Mandaue City. Photo from OVP

CEBU - (UPDATED) Common people and not politicians matter most, said Vice-President Leni Robredo, as she countered the endorsement of local political party One Cebu led by Governor Gwen Garcia on staunchest rival Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“Alam niyo ang sinisigaw niyo, ‘Walang One Cebu.’ Siguro walang One Cebu ng mga politiko, pero may One Cebu ng ordinaryong Cebuano,” Robredo told thousands of supporters in Mandaue City, where she concluded her northern Cebu sorties with running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and their senatorial ticket.

Ordinary folk -- represented by a security guard, laborer, health care workers -- endorsed her candidacy during the people’s rally, where an estimated 150,000 people in attendance, based on organizer and police tally.

Robredo also thanked her supporters for the overwhelming win in the province in the 2016 polls.

The more than 800,000 votes she received in the province of Cebu in the 2016 vice presidential race also gave Robredo a sense of hope for the upcoming 2022 elections.

“Noong 2016, wala pa akong masyadong napapakita sa inyo. Ngayon po, pagkatapos ng anim na taon, malakas ang loob kong bumalik dito sa inyo dahil matitingnan ko kayo, mata sa mata, na ’yung tiwalang binigay niyo sa akin noong 2016, hindi ko po kayo binigo,” Robredo said.

She said that at least for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of the Vice President led several initiatives, such as free dormitories, shuttle services, and free testing and vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Cebu has 3.2 million voters for the 2022 elections, according to the latest numbers from the Commission on Elections.

Attendees at the Cebu rally responded several times during the speech by chanting, “daog na,” Cebuano for “sure win.”

Robredo also told Cebuanos that if she were given the chance to serve as president, she would continue going to far-flung places, similar to what she has been doing in the campaign by going even to remote places with relatively fewer voters.

“’Pag tayo po maging Pangulo, ang gobyerno ang lalapit sa inyo. ’Pag ako naging Pangulo, ang pangako ko sa inyo, lalo kayong malayo, lalo kayong mahirap puntahan, lalo namin kayong pupuntahan para iparamdam sa inyo na hindi namin kayo papabayaan,” she said.

(If we win, the government will reach out to you. If I win the presidency, I vow that even those in the farthest areas will feel our service, and that you won't be left behind.)