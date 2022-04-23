Marcos Jr. campaigns in Isko's bailiwick Manila

MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. campaigned in the City of Manila on Saturday, a bailiwick of his election rival and Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

Marcos, along with his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, held a UniTeam grand rally in the neighborhood of Bustillos, which is near Malacañang Palace.

The former senator gave the crowd of supporters usual talking points he would give at other UniTeam rallies, such as the need to restore jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to address rising prices of basic goods.

"Ito pong dinaanan natin na krisis, ang isa pong natutunan natin ay lahat po ng Pilipino ay nangangailangan po ng tulong," Marcos Jr. said. "Kahit po mayaman, kahit po mahirap, kahit po sikat, kahit hindi po kilala, lahat po ng Pilipino nangangailangan po ng tulong at alam naman po natin na ang tutulong lang sa Pilipino ay ang Pilipino rin."

He also called on supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

"Magpa-booster shot na po kayo para tayo ay makabalik na sa trabaho, hindi na tayo mai-lockdown," he said. "Bawal na ang lockdown dahil kawawa na masyado ang mga tao, kawawa na, naghihirap at hindi makapasok sa trabaho."

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos, nanunuyo ng mga botante sa Maynila, ang balwarte ni Presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/5cVhHsRbOd — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) April 23, 2022

The Manila Police District estimated that around 14,000 people attended Saturday's rally.

It was held on the same day another one of Marcos Jr.'s election rivals, Vice President Leni Robredo, mounted a "birthday rally" in Pasay City.

Marcos Jr. won in the city of Manila in the 2016 vice-presidential race, getting 394,192 votes or more than half of its voting population, compared to his then-rival Robredo's 183,346 votes. Currently, there are 1,133,042 registered voters in Manila.

Marcos Jr.'s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas is backing Alex Lopez, the son of the late mayor and Marcos-era opposition figure Mel Lopez.

Among Lopez's top election rivals for the mayoralty of Manila are Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna from the Asenso Manileño party and Amado Bagatsing.

- With a report by Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.