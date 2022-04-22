MANILA - In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte garnered 16.6 million votes to beat four other contenders in the Presidential race. In 2010, the late Benigno “Noynoy” C. Aquino III bested eight other candidates and clinched the presidency with 15.2 million votes.

With a combined voting power of 20.3 million in 2022, the top 10 vote-rich provinces could propel a candidate to victory in the elections. It’s no wonder that these areas have always been part of the campaign trail of those vying for the country’s top positions.

With only over two weeks left before the 2022 polls, we have seen them wooing not only the voters in these provinces, but also the local officials, in hopes that their efforts would translate to votes.

Let’s take a look at the top vote-rich areas and how the presidential and vice-presidential candidates fared here in 2016.

No. 10. Pampanga (including Angeles City): 1,580,473 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 433,969 (42.48%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 238,866 (23.38%)

VICE-PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 434,235 (43.54%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 293,420 (29.42%)

If the Marcos-Duterte tandem receives the same support that the Kapampangans gave to President Rodrigo Duterte and Bongbong Marcos in the 2016 elections, then Marcos and his running mate, Duterte’s daughter, Sara, might just have a shot in the province in the upcoming polls.

Former president and unopposed Pampanga 2nd District Congressional candidate Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (LAKAS) endorsed the tandem during her birthday celebration last April 4, saying that she sees a “landslide victory” for them in the province.

The Marcos-Duterte tandem also attended the birthday party of incumbent Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay Baby” Pineda of the prominent Pineda clan last February.

In the 2016 polls however, Pineda—who was running for Governor in the province at the time—endorsed the tandem of Manuel “Mar” Roxas and Leni Robredo. But the Kapampangans showed that they weren't easily swayed by the endorsement of their local officials, because despite Pineda’s victory in the local race, Roxas only ranked 4th in the province, while Robredo clinched the 2nd spot.

This time, the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem has received the endorsement of San Fernando Mayoral candidate Oscar Rodriguez (LP), and Catholic leaders from the Archdiocese of San Fernando, as well as former Pampanga Governor Ed Panlilio. The tandem’s grand rally in the province last April 9 was estimated to have been attended by 220,000 according to the local police and rescue units present during the rally. This was a record crowd for the tandem.

No. 9. Rizal: 1,601,962 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 415,816 (40.91%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 259,998 (25.58%)

VICE-PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 435,471 (43.34%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 285,417 (28.40%)

With 1.6 million voters in 2022, the province of Rizal is a prime area for the national candidates to impress voters.

In 2016, 4 out of every 10 voters in Rizal voted for President Rodrigo Duterte and then-vice-presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos. Robredo meanwhile, got nearly 30 percent of the votes for the vice presidency in the province.

For the upcoming polls, Rodriguez town Mayor Tom Hernandez (NPC), who is an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, expressed his support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno after Senator Bong Go backed out of the presidential race.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno woos voters in Rizal on April 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the people of Angono town held a “Higanteng Walk for Leni” in early March to show their support for Vice President Leni Robredo. The parade featured giant papier mache puppets or Higantes—a popular symbol in the municipality—dressed in pink. Last April 5, an estimated 40,000 supporters attended the tandem’s rally in Antipolo despite the heavy downpour.

Senator Manny Pacquiao has also visited some municipalities in the province in mid-February and received a warm welcome.

No. 8. Iloilo (including Iloilo City): 1,628,752 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 662,973 (61.55%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 168,552 (15.65%)

VICE-PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 711,391 (67.97%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 128,189 (12.25%)

In 2016, 6 out of every 10 votes for President in Iloilo went to Mar Roxas while Vice President Leni Robredo got 7 out of every 10 votes in the province.

For her 2022 presidential bid, Robredo seems to have maintained her foothold in this province that boasts more than 1.6 million voters. Last Feb. 25, the Robredo-Pangilinan grand rally drew an estimated 40,000 people, in what would be the beginning of a series of rallies drawing huge crowds.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. (NUP) and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas (NUP), both reelectionists, openly expressed their support for Robredo. Defensor even accompanied her during her caravans in the province. Even incumbent Iloilo 2nd District Representative Michael Gorriceta of the Nacionalista Party went against his party’s choice to support Robredo.

For their part, the Marcos-Duterte tandem also campaigned in Iloilo City in February. In 2016, Marcos lagged far behind Robredo, while Sara’s father, President Rodrigo Duterte, only ranked no. 3 in the province among the presidential candidates back then.

No. 7. Batangas: 1,819,071 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 336,974 (27.52%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 334,379 (27.31%)

VICE-PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 514,608 (43.20%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 261,499 (21.95%)

The support of Batangueños and their incumbent public officials seem to be divided over different presidential aspirants. The race in the vote-rich province of Batangas therefore remains one to watch out for in the 2022 polls.

Incumbent Batangas Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas (PDPLBN) initially backed Senator Bong Go’s presidential bid. But since Go’s withdrawal, the governor has switched his support, along with party-mate Vice Governor Mark Leviste, to Bongbong Marcos even though the latter lost in the province in his 2016 vice-presidential bid. More than 260,000 Batangueños voted for Marcos that election year, just half of Robredo’s 514,000 votes in the province.

Back then however, Robredo had the backing of then Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, who was also a member of the Liberal Party. This time, outgoing 6th District Representative Santos-Recto and her husband, Senator and 6th District Representative candidate Ralph Recto, are endorsing the presidential bid of Isko Moreno Domagoso, as with all incumbent Batangas lawmakers and 21 mayors in the province. Santos-Recto, who has switched to the Nacionalista Party in 2018, stated that she is taking a backseat from politics this election.

The caravan and grand rally of Moreno and his senatorial slate last March 25 was attended by an estimated 65,000 supporters.

No. 6. Negros Occidental (including Bacolod City): 1,946,639 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 686,078 (53.64%)

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 260,067 (20.33%)

VICE-PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 733,887 (59.81%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 162,072 (13.21%)

With nearly two million voters, the race in Negros Occidental is a highly anticipated one.

The Robredo-Pangilinan grand rally in Bacolod City on March 11 drew in what was then a “record-breaking” 70,000 crowd, according to estimates, until the tandem’s grand rally in Pampanga last April 9. The turnout was hardly surprising, as Robredo won by a landslide in the province in 2016, getting nearly 6 out of every 10 votes cast for vice president there. Her then-running mate, Mar Roxas, also won by a landslide, getting more than half of all votes cast for president back then.

Robredo also has the endorsement of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson (NPC) in the upcoming polls.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer (NUP) however, is supporting Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, despite the latter getting less than a fourth of the votes that Robredo got in the province for his 2016 vice-presidential bid. Majority of the mayors in the province are also reportedly backing Marcos.

No. 5. Bulacan: 2,007,523 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 506,046 (37.98%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 418,962 (31.45%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 556,480 (42.50%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 366,079 (27.96%)

With its top officials endorsing different bets for President in the May 2022 elections, the race for President in the 5th most vote-rich province is proving to be as unpredictable as it was in 2016 between then presidential candidates Rodrigo Duterte and Grace Poe. While Duterte won in the province, his lead over runner-up Poe was not as wide as in other areas.

For the upcoming elections, Governor Daniel Fernando (NUP), who is running for reelection, has publicly announced his support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid while his rival for the gubernatorial post, Vice Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvardo (PDPLBN), is rallying behind Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

With more than two million registered voters, Bulacan is among the top destinations for the campaign sorties of the national candidates. And this election is no different.

Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. visits Guiginto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marcos supporters flocked to his sorties in Guiguinto, Meycauayan, and Sta. Maria. Meanwhile, Robredo’s grand rally in Malolos was attended by an estimated 45,000 people, according to the Robredo People’s Council. Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso has also made the rounds in the province as he was welcomed by his supporters in San Miguel, Baliwag, and Meycauayan.

No. 4. Laguna: 2,045,687 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 454,593 (36.02%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 386,241 (30.60%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 441,154 (35.49%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 390,541 (31.42%)

Even though President Rodrigo Duterte and then vice-presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos won in Laguna in 2016, their win was certainly not a landslide victory as their respective leads over second placers Grace Poe and Leni Robredo were not huge.

And with a number of Laguna’s officials and candidates endorsing different presidential bets for 2022, Laguna’s 2.05 million votes may just turn out to be as spread out among the presidential and vice-presidential bets as they were in 2016.

Governor Ramil Hernandez (PDPLBN) and and his wife, 2nd District Representative Ruth Mariano-Hernandez (PDPLBN), both reelectionists, have recently endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

Gubernatorial aspirant and incumbent 3rd District Representative Sol Aragones (NP) has endorsed Robredo’s candidacy, but her running mate, vice-gubernatorial candidate Jorge Ejercito (PFP), is backing Marcos. Jorge is the son of former Laguna Governor E.R. Ejercito, who in 2016 endorsed Jejomar Binay. Binay only placed third in the province that year.

Meanwhile, San Pablo City Mayor Amben Amante (PDPLBN), who is running for 3rd District Representative, has publicly expressed his support for Senator Manny Pacquiao when he introduced him as the “next President of the Philippines” during the latter’s visit to the province. The city mayor is a member of the Amante political clan who has reigned over San Pablo since 1992 except for one term from 2001-2004. Two Amantes are running under the Nacionalista Party in 2022, which fielded senatorial bet Mark Villar who is now part of the Marcos-Duterte senatorial slate.

Presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao woo voters in Laguna

No. 3. Pangasinan: 2,096,936 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 572,249 (41.27%)

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 346,081 (24.96%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 832,711 (61.22%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 265,016 (19.48%)

The Marcoses have traditionally had the support of the so-called “Solid North,” and the 2016 election results in Pangasinan proved just that. Bongbong Marcos Jr. had a landslide victory in the province for his vice-presidential bid in 2016 when he captured 61% of the votes for vice president, or nearly 833,000 votes, leaving over a 567,000 gap between him and Leni Robredo who only garnered 19%. Among all provinces in the country, it is in Pangasinan where Marcos got the most votes.

On the other hand, President Duterte only placed second in the province, with only 16% of the votes for president. His rival Grace Poe captured more than 4 in 10 votes in the province which was the hometown of her late father, actor Fernando Poe Jr.

For the 2022 polls, 5th District Representative Ramon Guico III (NP), who is now running for governor, has endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem while reelectionist Governor Amado Espino III (API) has only officially endorsed Sara Duterte.

This time however, some candidates are going against the rain, questioning the “Solid North” narrative.

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo is a modern Princess Urduja in the production number prepared by Pangasinenses for Talindeg Pangasinan!: Pangasinan People’s Rally on Friday, April 8, at the CSI Stadia, Dagupan City. Supporters showcased the story of the legendary warrior Princess Urduja, believed to have hailed from the province, through an interpretative dance. Photo by VP Leni Media Bureau

The De Venecias of Dagupan, for instance, have declared support for Leni Robredo. Reelectionst Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher de Venecia along with his father, former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, and mother, former solon Gina de Venecia, raised Robredo’s hand during her grand rally in the city on April 8 which was attended by an estimated 76,000 people, according to the local emergency response team.

In Binmaley City, presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao was welcomed warmly as he attended Mayor Simplicio “Sammy” Rosario’s State of the Municipality Address (SOMA). According to Pacquiao’s camp, 5,000 pastors along with locals have attended his community forum that was held in Urdaneta City. Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has secured support from former and incumbent local officials of Dagupan City, among them Vice Mayor Bryan Kua.

No. 2. Cavite: 2,302,353 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016 PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 557,812 (41.17%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 297,681 (21.97%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 556,785 (41.62%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 404,241 (30.22%)

Being his hometown, the second most vote-rich province in the country is considered the bailiwick of presidential hopeful Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson. Lacson is hopeful that he would receive the same support from the province as he did in 2004 when he ran for President. That year, Lacson got the most votes from Cavite. For 2022, he already got the backing of local officials in General Trias City. Recent developments however, seem to indicate that it’s still up in the air where Cavite’s 2.3 million votes will swing in the upcoming polls.

Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson delivers his speech during the oath-taking of supporters at the Loyola St. Plaza in Carmona, Cavite on November 05, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Remullas have announced their support for UniTeam’s Marcos-Duterte tandem. Reelectionist Governor Jonvic Remulla (NUP) even went as far as calling Cavite “Marcos country,” promising to deliver 800,000 votes for Marcos. This is quite a huge promise, given that Marcos only got some 557,000 votes in the province in 2016, although he beat Robredo by some 150,000 votes.

But Caviteños, in a seeming show of spite toward their governor, showed up en masse to support the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem during a campaign sortie through the different towns and cities of Cavite, which culminated in a grand rally in General Trias. More than 40,000 local supporters reportedly braved traffic to go to the event. A number of them came wearing shirts and holding placards with the phrase “800K Minus One,” to counter Remulla’s earlier promise to deliver votes for Marcos.

Reelectionist 7th District Representative Boying Remulla (NUP) claimed that some attendees were paid. He even pointed out that the General Trias Sports Park cannot accommodate the crowd estimate that Robredo had on her campaign sortie: “Kabisado ko 'yung lugar, hindi kakasya ang 47,000 doon.”

His own brother Governor Jonvic however, contradicted this when he claimed that the UniTeam rally held in the same venue last March 22 had 120,000 attendees.

In Tagaytay, where all candidates from mayor to councilor are unopposed, the Tolentino couple, mayoral candidate Bambol (NUP) and vice-mayoral candidate Agnes (NUP), have shown support for the Marcos-Duterte tandem. Senator Francis Tolentino, the brother of Bambol, also showed up at a Marcos-Duterte's event in the province and announced support for the tandem.

Over at the 4th District however, the reelectionist Barzaga couple--4th District Representative Pidi Barzaga and wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga--have announced during Team Dasma’s proclamation rally last March 26 that they were backing the presidential bid of Robredo, going against their political party NUP, which supports Marcos.

No. 1 Cebu (including Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City): 3,288,778 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 1,142,088 (52.90%)

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 594,185 (27.52%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 817,052 (39.47%)

○ Alan Peter Cayetano (IND) - 662,129 (31.99%)

The country’s most vote-rich province has been a staple in every national candidate’s itinerary. And this election is no different. The nearly 3.3 million Cebuano voters are again being wooed by national bets in their bid for poll victory.

In 2016, Robredo claimed Cebu, clinching more than 817,000 votes from the province, or nearly 4 out of every 10 votes cast for the vice presidency. She was followed by Alan Peter Cayetano, who had more than 662,000 votes. Marcos only had 310,000 votes in the province. In fact, Cebu is the only province on this top 10 list of vote-rich areas where Marcos did not end up on either the 1st or 2nd spot for vice president in 2016.

President Rodrigo Duterte received a staggering 1.14 million votes from the Cebuanos that year, while second-placer Mar Roxas only got 594,000 votes.

But how Cebu will vote in the 2022 polls is still unclear, with the province’s local officials split on whom to back.

As in 2016, Robredo has the solid backing once again of Vice Governor Hilario Davide III (LP), who is running for reelection. Back in 2016, when Davide was Governor, his endorsement of Robredo’s vice-presidential bid is said to have been the key to her success in the province, which ultimately became the 4th province where she received the most votes.

The Osmeñas, particularly Cebu City mayoral candidate Margot Osmeña (LDP), is also backing Leni Robredo, so is reelectionist Dumanjug Municipal Mayor Efren Gica (1CEBU).

An estimated 150,000 trooped to Mandaue City to attend Robredo’s recent sortie in the province on April 22, according to local organizers and the local police.

Photo shows an aerial view of thousands of Cebuanos at the Ouano Avenue, Reclamation area in Mandaue City, ready to welcome presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo at the “Ceboom! Grand People’s Rally 2.0” on Thursday, April 21. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

But Marcos is also not without his supporters among Cebu's heavyweights. Reelectionist Governor Gwen Garcia and 1CEBU Party recently announced their endorsement of the Marcos-Duterte tandem. However, 1CEBU’s unopposed reelectionist 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia (1CEBU) said he “cannot support” his party’s move to back Marcos and will continue to campaign for presidential aspirant Isko Moreno. The district representative also resigned as the party’s Secretary-General following 1CEBU’s endorsement of Marcos.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, who is now running for city mayor, has also endorsed the Marcos-Duterte tandem, so are the Durano-led BAKUD party of Danao City, and Liloan town Mayor Christina Frasco, who is also the president of the League of Municipal Mayors.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. woos Cebuanos. Photo from Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

The UniTeam’s grand rally in the city last April 18 was estimated to have been attended by 300,00 supporters, according to Police Lt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, the deputy director for operations of the CCPO of Cebu.

Here are the remaining top vote-rich areas and the top candidates they voted for in the 2016 elections:

No. 11 Nueva Ecija: 1,541,685 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 326,715 (32.72%)

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 275,136 (27.55%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 541, 980 (55.65%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 216,204 (22.20%)

No. 12 Davao del Sur (including Davao City): 1,449,611 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 883,852 (95%)

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 20,260 (2.18%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Alan Peter Cayetano (IND) - 602,206 (66.33%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 202,923 (22.35%)

No. 13 Quezon: 1,424,023 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 305,814 (34.21%)

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 205,791 (23.02%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 385, 164 (44.66%)

○ Chiz Escudero (IND) - 191,444 (22.20%)

No. 14 Quezon City: 1,403,895 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 415, 671 (46.29%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 168,432 (18.76%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 412,681 (46.17%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 297,899 (33.33%)

No. 15 Leyte (including Tacloban City): 1,350,867 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 332,306 (37.29%)

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 222,276 (24.94%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 406,815 (49.44%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 241,960 (29.40%)

No. 16 Camarines Sur: 1,307,553 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 305,670 (38.59%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 276,855 (34.96%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 664,190 (85.57%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 41,219 (5.31%)

No. 17 Zamboanga del Sur (including Zamboanga City): 1,138,325 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 248,630 (37.65%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 234,298 (35.48%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 212,977 (34.77%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 173,918 (28.39%)

No. 18 City of Manila: 1,133,042 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 325,050 (43.39%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 180,170 (24.05%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 394,192 (53.03%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 183,346 (24.67%)

No. 19 Isabela: 1,112,858 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Jejomar Binay (UNA) - 372,371 (52%)

○ Grace Poe (IND) - 139,637 (19.50%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 516,926 (74.72%)

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 88,317 (12.77%)

No. 20 Misamis Oriental (including Cagayan de Oro City): 1,039,709 registered voters

HOW THEY VOTED IN 2016

PRESIDENT

○ Rodrigo Duterte (PDPLBN) - 401,630 (58.18%)

○ Mar Roxas (LP) - 126,818 (18.37%)

VICE PRESIDENT

○ Leni Robredo (LP) - 217,743 (33.30%)

○ Bongbong Marcos (IND) - 176,078 (26.93%)

- With reports from Che de los Reyes, ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group