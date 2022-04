Maguindanao Second District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu (left) and United Bangsamoro Justice Party chairman Ahod Balawag Ebrahim raise the arms of presidential candidate Leni Robredo on Saturday.

Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party on Saturday officially endorsed the candidacy of Leni Robredo.

Ebrahim, the party chairman and chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), raised Robredo's arm at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao.

BARMM has more than 2.5 million registered voters in the May elections, according to data monitored by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

On Friday, some BARMM leaders said they were backing Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

Bangsamoro leaders, namely Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu, Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi, Tawi-Tawi gubernatorial candidate Sadikul Sahali, and Basilan gubernatorial candidate Alfiya Akbar

Those who signed an “oath of commitment” to the UniTeam tandem were – Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu, Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi, Tawi-Tawi gubernatorial candidate Sadikul Sahali, and Basilan gubernatorial candidate Alfiya Akbar.