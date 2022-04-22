UniTeam gets 'oath of commitment' from BARMM leaders

MANILA—The "UniTeam" of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Friday secured another important boost, this time from some leaders of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Bangsamoro leaders, namely Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu, Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi, Tawi-Tawi gubernatorial candidate Sadikul Sahali, and Basilan gubernatorial candidate Alfiya Akbar signed an "oath of commitment" to the Marcos-Duterte tandem in Manila.

The leaders from the southern Philippine region have agreed to unite with the rest of the country as “one Filipino nation” in supporting Marcos Jr. and Duterte-Carpio.

“We commit ourselves to join Ferdinand 'Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. and Mayor Inday Sara Duterte in their advocacy to UNITE our people from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao as ONE FILIPINO NATION,” the oath stated.

BARMM officials who are signatories to the Oath/Pledge of Commitment to the Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte #Halalan2022 bid join Marcos in flashing his hand sign.



📸 BBM MEDIA BUREAU pic.twitter.com/6pxVcGPUin — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) April 22, 2022

The BARMM leaders also pledged “to protect the will of the people and safeguard the victory” of Marcos as president, and Duterte as vice-president."

“We commit to uphold the values of honor, integrity and service as we undertake the upcoming national and local elections and ensure that the will of the people will prevail,” the oath further read.

Marcos Jr. said the unity displayed by the BARMM is consistent with the UniTeam’s advocacy for national unity, a battlecry of the alliance’s ongoing campaign.

“For the BARMM provinces to come to an agreement is to unify the leadership of the local governments of all the BARMM provinces. Kaya naman talagang napakalaking bagay dahil this is unifying - it is a unifying event and of unification, if only in the political sphere,” said Marcos in his speech.

He said would need the “help, wisdom and advice” of BARMM and other local government leaders across the country, who know best the situation in their respective jurisdictions, should he succeed in the May polls.

Marcos Jr.’s camp earlier claimed it has secured the support of 90% of the country's governors, after he met them in batches to discuss vote protection measures and consolidation of "command votes".

RELATED VIDEO