Gordon: COVID vaccine program will take 5 years to compete at current pace

Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday said government implementation of the vaccination program has been slow, and that at its current pace it could take nearly 5 years to complete its target.

"Isipin mo ang nababakunahan natin every day on the average 47,000 a week. A week. Sa buong Pilipinas. Ang bagal talaga," said Gordon, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

"With the last 7-day average of 43,835 (vaccinations), it will take 4.8 years or until 2026 to complete 70 percent vaccination of the 77 million Filipinos."

The country has received another delivery of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Biotech, but Gordon said it is still not enough.

He felt that the committee tasked to secure the vaccines have not been proactive.

"Naunahan tayo. Ang mundo ay mundo ng mayayaman. Kung nalalaman natin na ganun ang labanan dapat nagpakaunauna na tayo . . . Dapat may sense of urgency tayo," he said.

Gordon also urged the public to take any vaccine available.

"Ang bakuna ay bakuna . . . Kung iyan lang ang mayroon, kunin nyo na. Pero kung mayroong mas magaling dyan ay kunin na natin," he said.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross chief said that it is more convenient to be vaccinated in vaccination centers.

"Ang magandang practice talaga, you go to the vaccination center o 'yung mayroong ambulansya doon. Kasi sa bakuna na ito di mo alam may allergy, baka manikip ang throat yan, di makahinga, kailangan may iniksyon yan. Kailangan tingnan kung high blood siya. Kaya mas maganda kung sa center," Gordon said.

