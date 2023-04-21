The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) launches its book "Pagbabago ng Pinoy Drayber, Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagmamaneho" promoting safe and responsible driving among Filipinos.

MANILA - A transport group on Friday launched a book promoting safe and responsible driving among Filipinos.

The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) showed off its latest book entitled "Pagbabago ng Pinoy Drayber, Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagmamaneho".

The book serves as a driver's manual that contains the latest traffic laws and regulations, written in simple and easy-to-understand language. It aims to educate and guide drivers in the proper way of driving and complying with traffic rules and regulations.

It aims to be a helpful tool in promoting change in the driving behavior of Filipinos, which leads to safer and more secure roads for all.

"Sa buong mundo, marami ang namamatay dahil sa road crash JC napaka importanteng magkaroon ng pagbabago the way we drive our cars," said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The book is available at the National Bookstore and is highly recommended for all Filipinos who want to stay up-to-date with the latest traffic regulations.