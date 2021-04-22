LOOK: ‘Deeply impressed’ German envoy donates to Maginhawa community pantry

Photo courtesy of Germany's Embassy in Manila.

MANILA — Germany's Embassy in Manila has donated food items for Maginhawa Street's community pantry, the pioneer location of the project that inspired a nationwide movement helping the needy amid the pandemic.

In a social media post, the Embassy said Germany's Ambassador to the Philippines Anke Reiffenstuel went to the pantry to contribute.

The post did not mention what kind of food items were donated, but the Embassy lauded the initiative.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of people, many are struggling to feed their families," the post read.

Reiffenstuel, meanwhile, said on Twitter that she went there personally on Wednesday as she was inspired by the Filipino's bayanihan spirit amid the difficult time.

"Deeply impressed by the solidarity spirit of the Filipinos. Great respect for the volunteers and the initiative," the envoy said.

The pantries, made of makeshift shelves along streets, offer food and other necessities, with anyone free to get whatever amount they needed.

Several senators earlier commended the public for opening community pantries for poor Filipinos, saying the people have no choice but to rely on themselves because of perceived inefficiencies and lapses by the national government.

Non, 26, initially thought of giving away free food after seeing how many people were having a hard time putting food on the table in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines is still placed under lockdown for more than a year now but cases continue to spike.

Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite — NCR Plus — were placed under strict lockdown in late March to stem the growth of the virus, but this was eased last weekend to modified enhanced community quarantine.

