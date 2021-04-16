LOOK: Maginhawa ‘pan-tree’ inspires other community pantries in QC, Manila

Crops from local farmers are given away at the Matiyaga community pantry in QC, which drew inspiration from the Maginhawa stall. Photo courtesy of Elijah San Fernando

MANILA — It’s the power of a good deed begetting others.

Just two days after a bamboo cart project dubbed the “Maginhawa community pantry” sprouted beside a tree in the known Quezon City foodie hub, its idea of “freely given, freely taken” food has not only spread inspiration online but on the ground.

LOOK: Following the example of the Maginhawa “pan-tree”, residents in QC & Manila have put up their own community pantries, such as this one in P. Noval Street in Sampaloc, which has free rice, vegetables, canned goods & instant noodles for the needy.



(📸: Toots Vergara) pic.twitter.com/HKDx2MCN8a — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) April 16, 2021

On Friday, residents of Matiyaga Street in neighboring Bgy. Pinyahan pitched in for a pantry of their own, near the Urology Center of the Philippines, offering root crops and other vegetables bought from farmers in Central Luzon.

The first batch that morning was given away in only 2 hours.

Organizer Elijah San Fernando of Social Watch Philippines said that while their community has been partnering with farmers to distribute produce to workers and poor communities elsewhere during the pandemic, this is the first time they offered it much closer to home.

“Ito, pagha-highlight sa kung paano mapapakita ang pagkakapatiran ng komunidad kung nasaan kami (This effort highlights how we can show our solidarity with the community we are in),” he told ABS-CBN News in an online chat.

San Fernando said most of the people who lined up were tricycle drivers, mothers, and other workers from Matiyaga and neighboring streets.

"Hopefully we can establish more linkages with farmers' groups and cause-oriented organizations para ma-sustain at mapalawak pa (to sustain and expand this).”

VISION CAUGHT

Meanwhile, restaurant owner Toots Vergara set up a table in front of his establishment in P. Noval Street in Sampaloc, Manila with vegetables, canned goods, rice, and instant noodles.

While few availed on the first day, Vergara's online call-out resulted in other people dropping by with goods or sending donations.

"Siguro na-catch lang namin ang vision. Imagine if bawat street or barangay or village may community pantry? (Maybe we just caught the vision. Imagine if every street or village had a community pantry?),” he said.

"It encourages everyone to help kahit sa maliit na paraan (even in small ways).”

Vergara said 2 contacts reached out to him about putting up pantries in Tondo and Bambang, also in Manila.

He echoed Maginhawa “pan-tree” pioneer Ana Patricia Non’s sentiment that while their efforts may not solve the root cause of poverty, at least it would help the truly needy to survive.

Following the popularity of her posts about the pantry, Non welcomed people’s interest in donating but said she hoped they would set up versions in their neighborhoods.

She is now part of a group chat with people from areas such as Bulacan, Fairview, and Laguna who approached her for advice on putting up pantries.

For her, these up-and-coming “recreations” show how the cart project has struck a chord.

“Kaya naman siya nag-trending kasi nga nakaka-relate ang tao kasi malapit sa sikmura literal ang issue (The reason it has been trending is people can relate to it, being a literal gut issue),” Non said.

“The fact na nakaka-relate ‘yong mga tao, ibig sabihin nandoon ang pangangailangan ng mga ganitong efforts para magkaroon ng food security.”

(The fact that people can relate to it means there is a need for these efforts to assure food security.)

REFILL, REASSURANCE

Non's Maginhawa “pan-tree” has blossomed to truly include its community.

From a cache of canned goods and fresh fruits refilled a handful of times during its first day, the pantry saw more people come and go with contributions the next.

On Friday, the pantry overflowed with rice and other goods that the tricycle drivers parked nearby helped repack these into smaller bags for more to receive.

The line of people waiting to get a pack stretched onto the next street, with those same tricycle drivers volunteering to ensure order and physical distancing.

“Masaya ako na natutuloy siya. Nabubuo ang unity and na-e-empower ang mga tao,” Non said.

(I’m glad that it’s being carried on. Unity is formed and people are empowered.)

She admits it’s an imperfect system they are exploring with trial and error, but hopes they would eventually perfect it with practice and time.

Their goal is to sustain the pantry and give needy people in their area reassurance they won’t be gone.

“Magkakaroon din ng security sa mga tao na ‘pag nagugutom, nandiyan ‘yong pantry.

“Eventually, masasanay silang ‘di na nila kailangang kumuha ng sobra. Hoping ako na mangyayari ‘yon at alam kong mangyayari ‘yon.”

(People will have the security that when they are hungry, the pantry is there. Eventually, they would be used to it that they would no longer need to get more food than they need. I am hoping that would happen, and I know it will.)

