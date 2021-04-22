DOH: House-to-house vaccination only for bed-ridden, senior patients

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday said that house-to-house implementation of COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed only for patients who cannot visit vaccination centers.

This means that such an approach will be limited to bed-ridden and senior citizens, or those with comorbidities.

"Ang general policy sa vaccination ay fixed site. Pwede sa hospital, pwede ring fixed site na offsite. Pwede sa gymasium at eskwelahan," Myrna Cabotaje, Health undersecretary for field implementation and vaccination coordination, told Teleradyo.

A number of municipalities and cities have begun implementing house-to-house vaccination, particularly for seniors.

Cabotaje said the DOH has released policies for LGUs to safely go about doing this.

"May advisory kami sa mga ganitong kaso na pwedeng magpadala ng team. Mayroon sa Taguig na home service vaccination. Kailangan may screening na OK sa doktor nila," she said.

"Alam naman natin marami sa mga ating senior citizen, yung may comorbidities hindi makaalis ng bahay. So binigyan namin ng guidance na pwedeng gawin ito ng local government units."

Those who do not fit the criteria are advised to visit the vaccination center.

"Kasi di gaya sa ibang vaccination na pwedeng umuwi pagkabakuna. Kasi (emergency use application) lang ito, mino-monitor natin kung ano ang mga side effect. Maghihintay ng 30 minutes to one hour," Cabotaje said.

