DLSU converts off-campus facility into lodging for health workers

De La Salle University converted its off-campus dormitory as lodging for workers of the nearby Philippine General Hospital. Photo courtesy of DLSU

MANILA — The De La Salle University has converted an off-campus facility in Manila City into lodging for health workers serving in the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university offered its 25-room off-campus dormitory to accommodate frontliners of the Philippine General Hospital, a nearby medical facility that serves as a referral hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The university's scholars used to occupy the dormitory but it has not been used since the pandemic began as students shifted to online learning in their homes, said DLSU President Br. Raymundo Suplido.

"Alam namin kulang na kulang iyong mga facilities of our hospitals, and also, mga stressful circumstances that frontliners are working under," Suplido said in an interview.

(We know that our hospitals are lacking in facilities and frontliners are also working under stressful circumstances.)

Meanwhile, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde has entered into an agreement with the Philippine Red Cross to turn the college's "unused classrooms" into a 135-bed capacity isolation facility.

Unused classrooms of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde in Manila will be used as an isolation facility by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC). Photo courtesy of PRC

The local Red Cross said it would provide the isolation facility with "beds, blankets, pillows, bed covers, stand fans." Each patient will also receive a "quarantine kit" containing "essential items good for 7 to 14 days of isolation."

Other universities in Metro Manila that have converted their facilities into isolation areas include Ateneo de Manila University, Adamson University, and the University of the Philippines.

