Badoy blasts Ressa, Rappler amid complaint at Ombudsman

MANILA — National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy lashed out at Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa after the latter filed an administrative case against her last Tuesday.

Ressa’s complaint stemmed from Badoy’s accusation that she and her news organization Rappler, are the communists’ "mouthpiece."

“The complaint... against me is nothing more than one more attempt by the CPP-NPA-NDF to silence the NTF ELCAC,” Badoy said in a press conference Thursday, yet again claiming that the news organization is a mouthpiece of the communist group.

Rappler has since denied the accusations.

"These targeted acts of harassment identify me to both officials of the Government and its supporters as an enemy and implicitly grants permission, if not encourages, further attacks," Ressa earlier said.

Badoy also addressed Ressa’s accusation that her conduct is “unbecoming of a high ranking official."

“I submit that there can be no better conduct of a high government official than to uphold my oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution from all threats and to use the powers vested on me to defeat a terrorist organization that has destroyed our people and our bright promise as a nation,” she said.

Badoy vowed that the complaint will not stop her from "speaking the truth."

“There is nothing–NOTHING–not the numerous nuisance complaints filed by the CPP NPA NDF and its allies–certainly not Maria Ressa nor Rappler -that will stop the NTF ELCAC from speaking the truth about the CPP NPA NDF and destroying it,” Badoy said.

“Government will sue Rappler, Vera Files, Facebook," Badoy added.

