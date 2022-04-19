NTF-ELCAC's Badoy faces 2 more complaints from Ressa, NUPL

MANILA - Communications Usec. Lorraine Badoy is facing two more complaints, one from Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa and another from the National Union of Peoples Lawyers (NUPL).

Ressa, who is also the founder of Rappler, filed an administrative complaint against Badoy at the Office of the Ombudsman over the latter's Facebook posts calling her names.

The veteran journalist said Badoy's posts calling her names are "malicious and defamatory remarks which transgress boundaries of professional decorum and protocol" and violate the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards.

Ressa said Badoy, who is also the spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, has used her position to red-tag Rappler.

"These targeted acts of harassment identify me to both officials of the Government and its supporters as an enemy and implicitly grants permission, if not encourages, further attacks," Ressa said.

She urged the Office of the Ombudsman to issue formal charges against Badoy for "conduct prejudicial to the best interests of the government, insubordination and misconduct".

Meanwhile, the NUPL filed with the Court of Appeals

a manifestation and motion to cite Badoy in contempt of court, along with Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan, over the latter's recent SMNI interview.

The NUPL also asked the Bureau of Corrections to transfer Palparan to a maximum security facility.

The Department of Justice has investigated the SMNI interview late last month of Palparan, who is serving a jail term at the national penitentiary for the disappearance of two University of the Philippines students in 2006.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said the court that convicted Palparan did not receive a request for permission for a media interview.

"I would rather that the BuCor consult the DOJ, as its mother agency, on matters of public interest that may give rise to legal questions or involve policy considerations," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday when asked for an update on the BuCor's report that the DOJ sought.

OTHER COMPLAINTS ALREADY FILED

Aside from the two recent complaints, Badoy, along with other NTF-ELCAC officials, are facing an Election Code complaint after the task force issued several statements alleging an alliance between the Communist Party of the Philippines-News People’s Army and presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The complaint asserted that the statements fall under the definition of political advertisement or election propaganda and election campaign or partisan political activity under Comelec Resolution 10730.

The Alliance of Health Workers has also filed a complaint against Badoy before the Office of Ombudsman for linking their organization to the armed communist movement.

They are asking for the immediate preventive suspension and ultimate dismissal from service of Badoy for red-tagging.

They also sought for the cancellation of Badoy's civil service eligibility and permanent disqualification from government service.

- with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

