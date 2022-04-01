MANILA — The Department of Justice is investigating the television interview of retired Army general Jovito Palparan, who is serving a jail term at the national penitentiary for the disappearance of 2 University of the Philippines students in 2006.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said the court that convicted Palparan did not receive a request for permission to grant a media interview.

"The [Justice] Secretary has directed the BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) through the undersecretary in charge of corrections, Usec. Deo Marco, to look into the matter and to see if in fact there were violations on the part of whoever initiated this interview of the guidelines of the BuCor with regard to interviewing inmates," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Labelled as "The Butcher" by activists, Palparan was found guilty in 2018 by a court in Bulacan in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of UP students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño. He is serving his sentence at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

On Wednesday night, Palparan was interviewed through SMNI by the government's anti-communist task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, which enraged the victims' families.

In a statement, the mothers of Cadapan and Empeño pointed out that Palparan was allowed to defend himself while their daughters remained missing until this day.

SMNI is a network owned by President Rodrigo Duterte’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, who is under the US Federal Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list for sex trafficking and other charges.

PROCEDURES IN INTERVIEWING INMATES

If the case is still pending in court, Sugay said "there might be a need to obtain leave of court" in interviewing the inmate.

"There may be matters under discussion, which may impact on the pending appeal or the pending matter before the court," he said.

If the inmate is already convicted and has no pending case in court, Sugay said granting interviews should be directed to the guidelines of BuCor.

Should there be a breach, charges maybe filed against corrections officials, the justice official said.

As to Badoy interviewing Palparan, Sugay said, "If there's anybody who feels aggrieved by this interview, I guess they can bring the matter up to the proper court or maybe Office of the Ombudsman."

Badoy is facing complaints before the graft-busting agency for red-tagging activists, various groups and even Vice President Leni Robredo.