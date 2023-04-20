Motorists advised to take alternate routes in QC, Makati, Pasay

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Thursday advised motorists to take alternate routes in some parts of Quezon City, Makati City and Pasay City.

The MMDA said that the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct reblocking and repairs of roads in the localities beginning 11 p.m. on Thursday until April 24.

The following roads affected by DPWH operations are:

C-5 Road SB in front of UP Henry Sy. Bldg. (4th lane from sidewalk), Makati City

EDSA Kalayaan Fort- Bonifacio EB, Pier 31- Pier 42 going to Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City

EDSA NB near MRT Buendia Station (3rd lane from bike lane), Makati City

EDSA SB Panorama Bldg. opposite of SM Annex (2nd lane from center island), Quezon City

EDSA SB Cloverleaf Interchange to Balintawak LRT Station, Quezon City

Luzon Ave. NB, Luzon flyover to Congressional Ave. ext. (inner lane/ 1st lane from plant box), Quezon City

Commonwealth Ave SB corner Roverside to after San Simon St. (2nd lane and 3rd lane from center), Quezon City

Commonwealth Ave. SB from Laura St. to Intramuros Village (3rd lane from center), Quezon City

BIR Road SB Quezon Ave. to East Ave. (1st-2nd lane), Quezon City

Kalayaan Ave SB from V. Luna- Kamias Road (all lanes), Quezon City

EDSA NB Orense St. to Urdaneta St. (1st and 2nd lane from sidewalk), Makati City

EDSA NB between Sgt. Mariano St. and Aurora Blvd. NB (2nd lane from innermost lane), Pasay City

EDSA SB before Cabrera St. (innermost lane), Pasay City

A. Bonifacio Ave. SB corner Sgt. Rivera (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

C-5 Road along Pasig Blvd. WB near Universal Robina Corporation along C-5 Road Pasig City SB after Stoplight of C-5 Road Julia Vargas, Pasig City

EDSA Kamuning SB from 3rd lane Road to New York Ave. (1st lane), Quezon City

The MMDA said these roads "will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24".