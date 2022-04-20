Davao region logs 4 leptospirosis deaths this year

The Department of Health in Davao region has recorded four deaths due to leptospirosis this year.

Based on their data, leptospirosis claimed four people's lives in the region from January 1 to April 2, 2022.

Davao del Norte logged 2 deaths, while Davao City and Davao Occidental had one case.

The death toll is higher compared to the same period last 2021, when only one death was recorded.

However, leptospirosis cases decreased from 35 in January to April 2021 to 25 in the same period this year.

The age range of the 25 leptospirosis cases recorded this year is 11 to 68 years old, all male.

DOH Davao assistant regional director Dr. Gerna Manatad said the high deaths are attributed to the weather disturbance and tropical cyclones that caused flooding in the Davao region.

Leptospirosis is caused by the entry of leptospira bacteria through wounds when in contact with flood waters, vegetation, moist soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, especially rats.

Among the signs and symptoms of leptospirosis are fever, muscle pain, headache, reddish eyes, and others.

The DOH advised the public to avoid swimming or wading in potentially contaminated water or flood water, use of proper protection like boots and gloves, and control rats in the household.