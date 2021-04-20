Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 18,160 with 19 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,160 Tuesday as 19 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 13 new recoveries and 6 new fatalities. The day's tally of new cases, recoveries and deaths is the highest since April 17.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,877, as 11,162 of those infected have recovered, while 1,121 have died.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,057 in the Asia Pacific, 911 in Europe, 3,828 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 953,106 people. The tally includes 16,141 deaths, 809,959 recoveries, and 127,006 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 142 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 81.3 million already recovered.

