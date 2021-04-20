PH reports 7,379 more COVID-19 cases, over 21,000 new recoveries

Residents take canned goods and other items from a community pantry set up at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday logged 7,379 more COVID-19 cases and over 21,000 new recoveries, according to the health department.

The day's new cases, the lowest in 2 weeks, bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 953,106.

The Department of Health (DOH) noted that the low number of cases is due to 19 testing laboratories that did not operate on Sunday. Eight laboratories, meanwhile, failed to submit results for Tuesday's tally.

Active cases reached 127,006, which account for 13.3 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

The death toll rose by 93 to 16,141.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 21,664 to 809,959. Total recoveries comprise 85 percent of the country's overall tally.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said this is the 9th highest number of recoveries announced by the DOH.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far this year already exceeded that of last year.

Guido said the duplicates removed by the DOH has already been taken into account in the computation.

Already facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, the Philippines has seen a second wave of infections that is stretching health-care workers in the capital like never before.

Stricter lockdowns in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality that is home to at least 13 million people, appears to have done little to ease the strain on the medical system.

Vaccination czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said that the country could receive nearly 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from 4 pharmaceutical companies within the second quarter this year.

Government data showed that as of April 18, nearly 1.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Currently, only medical frontliners, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are being inoculated.

