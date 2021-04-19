DOST OK with clinical trial to test ivermectin vs COVID-19

The anti-parasitic drug ivermectin is widely circulating on the internet as an alternative drug against COVID-19. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Monday said the Philippines will be conducting a clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of ivermectin against COVID-19.

The development contradicted a previous statement by the department's head that such a trial was not needed because there was a number of others being done already.

DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said in an aired public briefing he had an agreement with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Saturday they will look for experts to handle the trial.

Dr. Aileen Wang of the UP-PGH Department of Medicine is part of the trial panel, Dela Peña said.

"Hopefully po 'pag natapos 'yung trial na 'yan, ay magkaroon tayo ng mas reliable estimate ng epekto ng ivermectin bilang isang anti-viral agent na makakapag-reduce po nung virus shedding sa mga mild at moderate (COVID-19) patient," he said.

(Hopefully the trial will show more reliable estimates of ivermectin's effects as an anti-viral agent that will reduce virus shedding of mild and moderate patients.)

Dela Peña added that the effectiveness of the anti-parasite drug will also be seen in the duration of hospitalizations of coronavirus patients.

Only a week ago, the DOST secretary said there was no need for conducting an ivermectin clinical trial as it can "require a minimum of 6 months and can extend to years", and there are 20 "almost completed" and 40 "ongoing" clinical trials on its efficacy in treating COVID-19 worldwide.

He added that DOST's Philippine Council for Health Research and Development "issued the position that there is no need to conduct another clinical trial in the Philippines as most ongoing trials or clinical trials already been started since 2020."

"It would be appropriate to await the results of these studies that already significantly advanced in terms of data collection and conducting interim analysis," Dela Peña had said.

Last week, the Philippine Food and Drug Administration granted a second hospital a special permit to use ivermectin for its COVID-19 patients, acknowledging there was some "pressure" to approve it.

The drug regulator explained the compassionate special permit allows experimental or unregistered drugs for limited off-label use, but acquiring one does not mean the medication is proven to be effective since that requires a clinical trial.

Registered ivermectin products are for veterinary use only and are only to treat internal and external parasites, as well as prevention of heartworm disease, the health department earlier said.

Unauthorized use of veterinary drugs could lead to brain damage and death, infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Maurice Salvana noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against using ivermectin on patients with COVID-19, except for clinical trials, because of a lack of data demonstrating its benefits.

