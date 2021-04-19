Bising slows down slightly, expected to exit PAR by Sunday

From PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE)- Typhoon Bising slowed down, as it moved northward over the Philippine Sea and is expected to weaken further after 24 hours, the state weather bureau said late Monday evening.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Bising was spotted 500 km east of Infanta town, Quezon at 10 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center and 230 kph gusts while moving northward at 10 kph.

PAGASA projected Bising will continue to move northward or north northwestward until Wednesday night or Thursday early morning, before going northeastward throughout Thursday and east northeastward to eastward on Friday and Saturday.

The typhoon will maintain its strength in the next 12 to 24 hours before gradually slowing further, the weather bureau said.

Bising is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday.

From Monday night to Tuesday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will fall in Bicol and Northern Samar. PAGASA said flooding, including flashfloods, and landslides are highly likely to occur in affected areas.

Due to Bising, the following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours, which may cause old wooden electric posts to be tilted or downed:

LUZON

Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Sagnay, San Jose, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan)

the eastern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito)

the northeastern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Gubat, Barcelona, Prieto Diaz)

VISAYAS:

extreme northwestern and eastern portions of Northern Samar (San Roque, Biri, Pambujan, Catubig, Laoang, Gamay, Lapinig, Palapag, Mapanas)

Storm signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures in exposed communities, was hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Apayao

eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City), the extreme eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

extreme eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista)

northern portion of Aurora (Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

rest of Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands

VISAYAS

rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

northern portion of Leyte (Tabango, San Isidro, Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Pastrana, Palo, Barugo, Tunga, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, San Miguel, Babatngon, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Tanauan)

More than 10,000 families in Catanduanes evacuated a day before Bising hit the island that's no stranger to storms. A resident in Virac town was electrocuted while repairing his roof. He was the only reported injured resident in the province.

The number of evacuees was unusually high because they are used to staying in their homes, despite the heavy downpour, instead of evacuation centers.

