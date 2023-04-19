Franchise applicants go through health and sanitation protocols at the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) complex in Quezon City on July 20, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is reviewing more of its policies to make processes and renewals more convenient to the public, its head said on Wednesday.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said a technical working group is looking into how medical exams, driving exams, and policies on insurance could be further improved in line with the agency's plans to fully digitalize transactions.

"Marami pa, kami sa LTO ay walang batid sa pag-aaral ng mga hakbang na makakatulong sa pagpapabilis ng transaction at sa convenience ng publiko. Asahan ng ating mga kababayan na may susunod pang pagbabago sa umiiral ngayon na polisiya sa LTO," Tugade said in a televised briefing.

"Masusi nilang pinag-aaralan kung ano pa ang puwede nating baguhin at ano pa ang ating puwedeng i-compress at i-improve sa existing policies at sistema natin upang mas mapadali, mas mapabilis, at mas mapagaan ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he added.

LTO recently removed the necessity of periodic medical exams for license holders. Before this, the agency imposed a ceiling for driving school fees amid criticisms these were "anti-poor."

Meanwhile, the LTO chief said his agency is ramping up efforts to eradicate fixers in the agency, adding that they already sought the help of the national police and the investigation bureau regarding this.

He noted that making their processes easier for motorists will make it harder for such fixers to do their schemes.

"Hindi naman magkakaroon ng fixer kung mapapadali natin ang proseso sa LTO kaya sinusulong namin, tinutulak namin ang digitalization, pinapadali namin ang proseso sa LTO nang sa ganoon ay talagang ang mga kababayan natin, hindi na hahanap... ng fixer na tutulong sa kanila," he said.