MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday said it would no longer require periodic medical examinations for driver's license holders.

In a statement, LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said he ordered the scrapping over the said requirement to "ease the burden" of motorists having to undergo periodic medical clearances to keep their licenses.

Tugade cited studies showing that failure to go through medical examinations was a proven cause for road accidents.

“There’s no empirical data showing that periodic medical examinations could prevent road crashes,” he said.

With this announcement, motorists are now only required to undergo a mandatory medical examination when applying for a new drivers' license or to renew their existing licenses.

“For motorists who will be issued driver’s licenses with 5 or 10 years validity, the medical examination shall only be required 60 days prior to or on the specified renewal date,” Tugade said.

Prior to the scrapping of the requirement, 5-year license holders were required to secure medical clearances during the third birthdate from license issuance.

Ten-year license holders, meanwhile, were required to undergo medical exams on the fourth and seventh birthdates from the issuance of their license.

Meanwhile, Filipino driver's license holders who are working or living abroad are required to undergo a medical exam within 30 days upon arrival in the Philippines before they can drive in the country, the LTO said.

“Kami sa LTO ay naniniwalang ang hakbang na ito’y magdudulot ng kaginhawahan sa ating mga kababayang motorista. Bukod sa menos-gastos sa paulit-ulit na medical exam, bawas-abala din lalo na sa mga taong mahalaga ang oras para sa trabaho. Nasa pagkukusa na lang ngayon ng bawat indibidwal kung gusto nilang sumalang sa medical exam,” Tugade said.

(We in the LTO believe that this move will ease the burden of our motorists. Aside from saving them from costs of repetitive exams, it also saves them from the trouble of taking their precious time off work to take these exams. Now we give to individuals the discretion of whether or not they want to undergo medical exams.)

