Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - It was "divine intervention" that presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao was unable to attend the press conference of his opponents, his campaign manager said Tuesday.

Pacquiao was supposed to join Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales at the Manila Peninsula Sunday.

Nothing was achieved by the press conference, according to Buddy Zamora, Pacquiao's campaign manager.

"I was kind of relieved. I think the choices--we call it divine intervention that he wasn't able to make it. He was actually in the air, circling around, waiting for instructions to land," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Offhand I think it proved to be negative for those who participated. They're getting a lot of flak from social and traditional media. Even our VP candidate (Lito Atienza) has something to say about the presser. That’s hindsight."

Domago had drawn flak over the weekend for calling on Vice President Leni Robredo to withdraw. His party said the statement was brought on by media questions.

Robredo and Pacquiao "feel close to each other" but it's "too late" for a dialogue, Zamora said.

Pacquiao has repeatedly said he would only withdraw if God would tell him to do so, he added.

"His conviction (is) that he was asked to run by His Lord and Savior," he said.

"It’s not for me to decide. It’s the decision of my principal. Once he decides, that’s it. And as he said, only God can change his mind."