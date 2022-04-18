President Rodrigo Duterte at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on April 11, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA—As the Philippine elections near, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will again invoke the "Alunan doctrine", which limits the number of armed guards of politicians in the country beset by political violence.

Duterte noted that under this policy, political candidates can only have two bodyguards, and having more will be considered a private army.

"Kung sino mga kandidato, you limit yourself, and if you think that there is danger to your person in a certain place or a certain person, ipatawag ng (regional director) 'yan o ipatawag ng chief of police at kausapin na iwasan lang 'yung away, lalo na 'yung gamit ng armas," Duterte said in a taped public briefing on Monday.

The Alunan doctrine was introduced by former Interior Secretary Rafael Alunan III, who served during the presidency of Fidel Ramos.

Duterte told law enforcement personnel to strictly implement it, as he warned that those who will violate the regulation will face arrest and prosecution.

"Talagang puntahan kita. I will arrest you and your bodyguards," he said. "Hindi kami papayag na magkaroon ng terrorism sa election."

The chief of the Philippine National Police earlier said that they are working with the Commission on Elections in identifying election hotspots of possible election-related violence.

Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said he has ordered the activation of special task groups to preempt such incidents.

In 2019, PNP data showed that political killings classified as homicide cases under investigation a year prior doubled as the 2019 elections drew nearer.

