Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine envoy to China, passes away

MANILA — Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana has passed away, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday. He was 74.

“It is with the inconsolable grief of the Secretary and the profoundest sadness that the Department of Foreign Affairs announces the demise of Philippine Ambassador to China, His Excellency Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana,” DFA said in a statement.

The department did not disclose the cause of Sta. Romana’s death.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing is now coordinating with the Chinese government for the return of the envoy’s remains to the Philippines.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs offers its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ambassador Chito, to our nation for its great loss. We pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” DFA added.

Sta. Romana was appointed the country’s ambassador to China on December 7, 2016, in recognition of his “deep knowledge of China’s history and people.”

DFA also recognized his role in the “flourishing” of Philippine-China relations “despite differences,” including the ongoing territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

The department also acknowledged Sta. Romana’s “selfless service” in what it described as the Philippine diplomacy’s “most challenging foreign post.”

Before serving the government, Sta. Romana was a journalist who lived and worked in China for more than 30 years.

He was the former Beijing news bureau chief for the American Broadcasting Company (ABC), covering China as a reporter in 1989 until his retirement in 2010.

As a journalist, he reported on some of China’s major events, such as the 1989 Tiananmen protests, the conflict between the United States and China over the Hainan plane incident in 2001, the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the Beijing meeting of former US President Barack Obama and former Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2009.

Born in Manila in January 1948, he spent his college years at the De La Salle University as a student leader and activist; among his contemporaries was Atenean activist Edgar “Edjop” Jopson.

Due to the political climate brought by the Martial Law years, he was forced to stay in exile in China from 1971 to 1986.

