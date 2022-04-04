Locsin visits China, holds talks with foreign minister

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) holds talks with visiting Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin in Tunxi, Anhui Province on April 3, 2022. Handout courtesy of the Chinese embassy in Manila

MANILA — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Sunday visited China to talk with the country’s top diplomat, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Chinese Embassy said Locsin met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and held talks in Tunxi District in the eastern province of Anhui.

The talks come just a month after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailed dangerously close to the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Malabrigo at the Panatag or Scarborough Shoal on March 2.

The Philippines has since filed a diplomatic protest after the incident.

Wang was quoted by the Chinese Embassy as saying that the Philippines is always taken as a “priority in its neighborhood diplomacy,” and that China’s “good-neighborly and friendly policy toward the Philippines has maintained continuity and stability.”

“The two sides should remove disturbances, calmly and properly manage differences and not let them affect the overall situation of China-Philippines relations,” Wang said.

The Chinese diplomat also assured that his country is ready to help the Philippines in its development, as it vowed to speed up construction of key infrastructure projects, as well as to provide COVID-19 vaccine assistance.

For his part, Locsin said that the relations between the Philippines and China have “become increasingly mature” and achieved “historic results.”

“The two sides exchanged views on the South China Sea issue and held that maritime issues should be placed in an appropriate position in bilateral relations,” the Chinese Embassy added.

Locsin's visit also comes days before President Rodrigo Duterte's expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8.

However, the Chinese government has yet to confirm this meeting, which Duterte first revealed during a campaign rally in Lapu-Lapu City.

